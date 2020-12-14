Spending over the local maximum tax amount qualifies you for a refund. Here’s how.

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

During the holiday season, shoppers may be spending big bucks in one place — which can earn them a refund from the state.

This is why the Office of the State Tax Commissioner is reminding North Dakotans to be aware of the local maximum tax amount in their county or city.

Dividing your local maximum tax amount by the current sales tax rate will let you know if your purchase qualifies for a refund.

For example in Minot, spending $10,000 qualifies you for a refund, or in Bismarck spending over $2,500 will qualify you.

“Our main goal is that taxpayers are in compliance with our laws in this law, if they’re unaware of it it’s hard for them to comply with it or in some cases take advantage of what the local ordinance says,” Associate Director of Tax Administration Shannon Fleischer said.

Fleischer says the office updates the information quarterly. To find out what the local tax amount is where you live, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

White Lights

Tax Refunds

Sanford Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/14

Vaccines arrive to health care providers as U.S. surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

After the Whistle: Gymnastics

After the Whistle: Our Redeemer's Basketball

After the Whistle: Century Volleyball

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/14

A bone-chilling start to the new work week

Operation Stocking Project

NDC DEC 14

Velva Basketball

Plays of the week

City employee COVID-19 situation, Minot

Recognizing teachers

Tom's Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/13

Handling grief

Wreaths for a cause

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories