Spending over the local maximum tax amount qualifies you for a refund. Here’s how.

During the holiday season, shoppers may be spending big bucks in one place — which can earn them a refund from the state.

This is why the Office of the State Tax Commissioner is reminding North Dakotans to be aware of the local maximum tax amount in their county or city.

Dividing your local maximum tax amount by the current sales tax rate will let you know if your purchase qualifies for a refund.

For example in Minot, spending $10,000 qualifies you for a refund, or in Bismarck spending over $2,500 will qualify you.

“Our main goal is that taxpayers are in compliance with our laws in this law, if they’re unaware of it it’s hard for them to comply with it or in some cases take advantage of what the local ordinance says,” Associate Director of Tax Administration Shannon Fleischer said.

Fleischer says the office updates the information quarterly. To find out what the local tax amount is where you live, click HERE.