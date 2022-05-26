NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — What you can expect at the airports in our area with Memorial Day approaching?

Starting at Minot International Airport, the director says they’re expecting a busy holiday weekend.

According to AAA, Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years, building on a travel resurgence that began earlier this spring.

This year’s forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010, bringing volumes almost in line with pre-pandemic levels.

“We do have some extra flights going out on Friday and Monday this week, just to handle the additional travel loads for the upcoming start of summer,” said Minot International Airport Director Jennifer Eckman.

Passengers are encouraged to show up earlier than usual.

If you are taking to the skies during the rest of the summer, expect to see more traffic at the airport.

Eckman says passengers are eager to travel in the coming months.

Minot International Airport is one of many airports that have made adjustments in order to accommodate the rush of travelers.

“Coming in June, we have a couple of additional flights throughout the week, starting about mid-June to handle our summer travelers,” said Eckman.

If you are traveling internationally, make sure you know your destination’s COVID protocols because they are all different.

At the Williston Basin International Airport, airlines are also keeping busy.

United and Delta airlines have flights from Denver and Minneapolis taking off every day. And starting in October, Sun Country will add seasonal direct flights to Las Vegas.

It’s safe to say the airport is making a positive recovery since the pandemic, and TSA agents are urging travelers to get to airports earlier than normal amid the busy holiday weekend.

And Bismarck’s airport is already flying high in numbers.

There are already people hopping on flights left and right and airport staff is gearing up for the weekend — preparing not only for the weekend ahead but also for the summer months to come.

Summer is a popular time to travel as people find time to unwind in the warmer months.

July is the busiest time of the year for airport travel, and Memorial Day weekend kicks off that rise in flights.

Airport travel saw a large drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post pandemic, airports saw a recovery. However, they are still down 23 percent from what they were at pre-COVID.

“As we waited to see what was going to happen and how long this COVID thing was going to last. And we’re seeing great signs of recovery now. As you can see, people are traveling, so you know it puts a smile on our face,” said Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting up to a 10 percent increase this holiday weekend across the country.