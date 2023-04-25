(KXNET) — Law enforcement deals with life-threatening situations nearly every day — and although officers go through intense training to deal with high-stress situations, there isn’t a handbook on how to handle every single one.

“It’s very situational and our guys and law enforcement in general are put in these situations…There is no set course of action, or cues or clues that you look for,” said Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department Major, Jim Hulm. “It varies so much whether it be on the suspect side of it from what’s happening from that person. To even the law enforcement officers themselves based on their training and their experience.”

It can only take one second for a situation to escalate — and that’s exactly what happened in Bismarck this weekend.

“When they are dealt and put in these situations,” said Hulm, “I think a lot of people tend to forget that these things happen extremely, extremely fast.”

In these situations, officers only have a short period of time to analyze the situation and take the actions that will cause the least amount of damage. However, even when using these programs, dealing with highly stressful situations like shootings can cause serious impacts on the human body.

“You have the narrowing of vision, you have auditory exclusion,” explained Hulm. “You have things that you are dealing with while you are trying to deal with this situation.”

If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says safety is your main priority. When the shooter entered the crowded street and gas station in this event, law enforcement did not have time to block off the scene. At that point, the FBI reminds others that in these situations, you must either run or hide. Law enforcement officers are tasked with stopping the shooter before attending to any other individuals in the location.

“Find a safe place for yourself,” Hulm stated. “If you find yourself witnessing — taking pictures or videos — that’s the type of stuff we want to know after the fact. Contact law enforcement. Let us know. Bring that video or footage in,” said Hulm.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind people that officers are humans, not machines.

“One of the things I always say in these situations,” Hulm concluded, “there is no rewind button. There is no pause button, and you’ve got to get it right.”