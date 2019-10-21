Spooky Season Spending

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D.– With spooky season upon us, North Dakotans are already spending a big wad of cash for Halloween.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers will spend an average of $86 on costumes, candy, and decorations this year. That’s $8.8-billion in total less than last year’s $9-billion.

We spoke with staff at Spirit Halloween about why they think people spend so much money on the holiday.

Assistant Manager Roxann Ricardi shares, “It’s a one day a year thing where they get to kind of go all out, for some people, it’s the one day they can really be themselves or they stock up for next year or they just want something fun.”

Customers here say they’re expecting to drop a couple of hundred dollars on Halloween this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Wounded Warrior Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior Project"

Flooding in Jamestown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding in Jamestown"

Kurdish Community Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Community Protest"

Tampon Tax Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampon Tax Protest"

KX Man Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Man Show"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 10-19-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-19-19"

Williston State Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston State Event"

Dakota Burger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Burger"

Bismarck vs Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Austin"

U-Mary Women's College Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Women's College Soccer"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

My Pillow

Thumbnail for the video titled "My Pillow"

Military scams 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military scams 2"

Taylor Nursery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Nursery"

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge