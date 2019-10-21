Spooky Season Spending

FARGO, N.D.– With spooky season upon us, North Dakotans are already spending a big wad of cash for Halloween.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers will spend an average of $86 on costumes, candy, and decorations this year. That’s $8.8-billion in total less than last year’s $9-billion.

We spoke with staff at Spirit Halloween about why they think people spend so much money on the holiday.

Assistant Manager Roxann Ricardi shares, “It’s a one day a year thing where they get to kind of go all out, for some people, it’s the one day they can really be themselves or they stock up for next year or they just want something fun.”

Customers here say they’re expecting to drop a couple of hundred dollars on Halloween this year.