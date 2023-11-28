NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — During hunting season, sportsmens’ freezers will start getting chock full, so, instead of letting that meat go to waste, you can donate it to the homeless and the hungry.

It’s a program called Sportsmen Against Hunger, where hunters team up with Community Action to give their extra meat to those in need.

How it works is, if you shoot a doe, buck, or an elk, you can contact a participating processor in your region, who will grind the meat, and pass it on to Community Action, who will then donate it to people who need it.

Leaders say this program brings nutritious, well balanced meals to people all around North Dakota, all because of our state’s generous hunters. And now, even rancher’s are getting involved.

“There’s farmers who are butchering their beef and have more than they can use,” said the Receptionist and Outreach Coordinator for Community Action, Cindy Clark. “We’ve had a farmer who donated us a couple pigs for pork. That was exceptional, people really liked that. We will help process the meat. And they grind it all up, give us those little packages and that’s what we give to people for food.”

Here’s how you can get involved or find a participating processer near you.