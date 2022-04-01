The North Dakota GOP State Convention is this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center, and things are looking competitive.

Sen. John Hoeven is a juggernaut in North Dakota politics and even has the endorsement of President Donald Trump — but plastic surgeon and businessman Rick Becker brings passion and it’s translating to delegates.

Hoeven has easily​ won the convention delegates’ endorsement, first as governor in 2000 and later as a U.S. Senator.

But as Hoeven seeks his third term as senior Senator, things aren’t going to be as easy. That’s due to a growing far-right faction of the North Dakota Republicans, the Bastiat Caucus, and its leader, ultra-conservative Becker.

Sources have confirmed there are more than 2,300 delegates, which is the most ever.

In short, Becker is attacking Hoeven from the right and making him work for it — which has energized the party.

“The surge in the number of delegates was from people just coming out of the woodwork, saying I haven’t been in politics before. I’m very concerned of the direction our nation is going; I want to be a part of a change, and they came like a tidal wave. And, that took the Hoeven campaign off guard. And, so they are going out saying oh my gosh we have to do something or we’re going to lose this thing. So they are recruiting as many candidates as they can. And, that’s where you have the number from both campaigns, and seeing the number that we’re seeing,” said Becker.

As of publishing time, Hoeven had not arrived yet and we haven’t had to opportunity to speak to him.

