BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Heart of Our Nation community task force has been formed recently, with the goal of addressing and fixing issues relating to the exploitation of Native American women in North Dakota. The Sacred Pipe Resource Center will be hosting a unique dining event to help raise money for the cause. Originally planned for Thursday, March 23, the event is now taking place on Saturday, March 25.

The four-course meal was curated by Native American plant expert and ethnobotanist Linda Black Elk, and will be prepared by chef Ayanna Maynard using healthy, traditional ingredients. The menu is as follows:

Salad: Three Sisters’ Salad (salad composed primarily of corn, beans, and squash)

Soup: Bison-based soup, served with tinpsila (prairie turnip) and hominy.

Main Course: Bison and wild rice meatballs with green chile sauce and wojapi (berry sauce) drizzle, served with whipped squash garnished with pumpkin seeds and chef’s vegetable.

Dessert: Toasted corn wasna (chokecherry patties), served with fresh raspberries and drizzled with maple essence.

Drink: Traditional teas

In addition to food, the event will also feature Native American-based entertainment and local Native artists. Each table at the event will feature a door prize made by one of these artists, and a featurette highlighting Native talent will also be present. There will also be walking models featuring hand-made ribbon skirts (also created by local artists), as well as live music and storytelling.

“We want to give people an immersive experience with this event,” says SPRC’s Executive Director Cheryl Kary, “so they can taste Native foods, see Native art, hear Native music, and experience Native culture and generosity. And they will be contributing to a great cause as well.”

Tickets are currently on sale, but space is limited. The event will feature two mealtimes — one beginning at 5:30 p.m., and one at 7:30 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 818 East Divide in Bismarck. Tickets are $50 each, and may be purchased at the Sacred Pipe Resource Center’s website.