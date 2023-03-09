(KXNET) — Spring break is a time that students from elementary school through college all look forward to, but how does it impact their mental health?

Christy Wilke, LCSW, a therapist at Dakota Family Services had a lot to say about what it can do for them, both positively and negatively.

There are four positives that come from spring break: allows for mental decompression, is good for their physical health, traveling is good for the whole body, and a great time to catch up.

“It’s a lot like when adults go on vacation, they come back relaxed and refreshed,” Wilke said.

This week-long break allows students a mental decompression. It gives them a break from school and school-related responsibilities. Students don’t get enough credit for everything that they have to do, like managing six or more classes, sports, clubs, work, family, friends, and other activities. Kids in every grade (especially those college kids) need to relax and get away from everything. Being in school and learning has evolved greatly over the years, one thing is that most kids in North Dakota don’t even get snow days anymore, they have virtual learning days instead.

It’s also really good for their physical health. When someone’s mental health is in a good spot, their physical health can start to get into good health as well. There are health benefits to spending time outside like getting fresh air, getting some Vitamin D, physical activity, lowering blood pressure, lowering heart rate overall, improving sleep, and increasing their creativity.

Traveling is also good for the mind, body and soul. If families go on vacation, it helps to get that “travel itch out. It also gives kids new and exciting experiences in a new environment while helping them to break out of the day-to-day normality. When kids get back from that vacation, it helps them to end the year with a strong bang.

“For little ones, a negative thing about spring break can be getting them out of their routine, and then getting back into routine,” Wilke said.

Spring break is also a great time for people to catch up, whether with friends, family, assignments, or study materials that may have been pushed off. It’s a time to catch up without any sort of pressure from anyone else.

Spring break can be a stressful thing for parents as they sometimes have to take their little ones out of daycare or childcare. But if they need to find childcare for that week, it can be even worse, as most parents have to take PTO, or time off from work, to take care of their kids.

Spring break isn’t always a good thing — for some, things are taken away from them that they really need.

“School is a safe place for some kids, as they have meal security and contact with trusted adults,” Wilke added.