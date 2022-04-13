While some may not be too excited about this spring storm, farmers in the area are welcoming any moisture they can get.

Before the snow began, we went to a farm on the outskirts of Minot to see how this storm can be beneficial to grain farmers.

“It couldn’t come at a better time, so to speak, as far as the ground is thawed out, so when the snow, a lot of the snow is gonna melt from underneath and soak right in. I felt that we were a little better going into this spring versus last spring but this will really help us,” said Ronald Novak, owner and farmer at Novak Farms.

While farmers and ranchers are excited about the incoming moisture, they continue to prepare their equipment and livestock.

Novak says he sent the few cattle he does have to Billings, Montana last week in preparation for the storm.



And while the preparation for the storm adds to his workload, he says the pros will outweigh the cons, especially for his crops.



“I think it’s just going to soak in and it’s gonna set us up with trying to get a good crop going. we are still a long way away from getting out of drought but I think this is going to help tremendously,” said Novak

Still, some have a concern about the storm — but with how things have been going for ag producers, Novak says the loss of some cattle may be worth the amount of precipitation that will help feed cows and fill water supplies for grain.

“It’ll be fine, it will make a mess, it was all dried up. But we needed the moisture so bad. So bad and it’s surprising how it can turn around.

Mother nature will, when it decides, it will turn from bone dry in the matter of a couple of good rains and you’ll be back in business,” said Novak.

Since grain farmers are on hold doing any fieldwork this week, farmers like Novak will be hunkering down and enjoying the time off before the busy season begins.

“I guess we’ll just wait it out, and see how it turns out. We still have a few heads of livestock that we got to tend to but just wait it out, it’s surprising a day in the house, it kind of gives you cabin fever but it’ll be OK. We will make it,” said Novak.

Novak says that the spring storm has been a sigh of relief.

Still, the cities urge people to stay inside if possible until the plows can properly treat the roads.