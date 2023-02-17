Used by hunters to help locate turkeys, you can use owl callers to have “conversations” with all kinds of local wildlife.

(KXNET) — The wild turkey lottery has been done for the 2023 Spring.

According to a news release, nine units will have 760 licenses.

All the remaining licenses are going to be issued on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. CT on February 23.

Hunters are only allowed two licenses for the season.

Licenses are still available for unit 06, Bowman County; unit 13, Dunn County; unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties; unit 30, portions or Morton County; unit 31, Mountrail County; unit 44, Slope County; unit 45, Stark County; and unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineay, and Ward counties.

Applications need to be submitted online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website.

Only residents of North Dakota are able to apply.