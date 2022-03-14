If you’re planning to party during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you may want to keep ND Sober Ride in mind.

ND Sober Ride is a North Dakota program aimed at removing impaired drivers from the road.

One of its strategies is to offer discounted Lyft rides home March 17-21, or while the discount ride codes last during that time frame.

To take advantage of a Lyft ride home, use the code “VZMARCH1” to get $10 off your ride where Lyft is available.

A person can use the code only once during the March 17-21 period.

According to North Dakota Department of Transportation data, alcohol is a factor in 41 percent of fatal crashes in state each year. Roughly 1 in 7 adult arrests in North Dakota during 2020 were for driving under the influence.

The discounted Lyft rides are made possible through a grant from AAA – The Auto Club Group of North Dakota.