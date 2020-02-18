Standing Rock gets $1.3 Million for Head Start, Early Head Start Programs

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is receiving $1.3 million from the federal Head Start office to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

The announcement of the funding was made by ND Senator Kevin Cramer’s office Tuesday morning.

American Indian and Alaska Native Head Start and Early Head Start programs promote school readiness of children of native heritage by, “enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development.”

Head Start programs also offer traditional language and cultural practices to provide high-quality services to young children and their families based on the needs of the local communities.