NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Another moment in history for North Dakota at a very fitting location.

The International Peace Garden raised the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s flag.

Making it only the second tribal flag to be raised out of the five tribal nations in North Dakota, Turtle Mountain being the first.

The ceremony began with the Sioux blessing the grounds, followed by words from tribal members.

Those at the ceremony said this is a big step to bridging the gap between people and their nation.

“We need to start accepting each other and understanding one another and start acknowledging us as Native American, tribal members, non-native,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Vice Chairman Frank Jamerson.

The International Peace Garden looks to start an annual peace pow-wow in the coming years.