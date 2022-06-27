A Stanley man was hurt Saturday in a crash with another vehicle near Larimore.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 69-year-old man was riding south on Highway 18 into the intersection of U.S. Highway 2.

The patrol report noted the motorcyclist failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection and ran into a minivan driven by a 58-year-old Ohio woman.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital in Grand Forks, with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation.