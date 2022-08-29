BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — An alliance between law enforcement groups resulted in over 50 traffic stops and multiple arrests during a Stark County joint interdiction operation.

This operation — a part of a national initiative to conduct proactive law enforcement operations targeting controlled substances, human trafficking and criminal interdiction. The following is a list of the different branches of law enforcement involved in the interdiction operation:

Dickinson Police Department

Stark County Sheriff’s Office

North Dakota Highway Patrol

North Dakota Parole and Probation

Southwest Narcotics Task Force

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation

On the evenings of August 25th and 26th, members of law enforcement conducted multiple traffic stops and searches in Stark County. In total, the two-evening operation resulted in 51 traffic stops being conducted, with the majority of these resulting in only verbal warnings for traffic interactions. This wasn’t always the case, though, and 12 individuals across North Dakota were arrested as a result of the operation for various charges.

During the traffic stop period, two individuals attempted to flee from law enforcement. In the first incident, taking place in Dickinson, a 29-year-old male fled following a traffic stop and briefly eluded police by speeding through the city. After a citizen reported the vehicle parking in a nearby alleyway, officers were able to locate and arrest the man. It was determined that the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

During the second attempt to flee, a 38-year-old Mandan man fled after a traffic stop was initiated just west of Richardton. With the aid of the NDHP and Morton County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stopped thanks to spike strips deployed near New Salem. The individual was arrested for numerous charges related to the chase, and a further search of his vehicle revealed 21.8 grams of marijuana, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a handgun.

The full list of stops and charges is as follows: