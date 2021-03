The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the ND Stockman’s Association is investigating the deaths of 25 dairy calves and other animals near Lefor.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, the calves appear to be about 1 to 2 weeks old.

Other details are sketchy at this point and authorities are looking for more clues surrounding the deaths. They ask if you have any information to contact the Sheriff’s Office, 701-456-7610. You can remain anonymous.