NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The State Auditor’s Office challenged other state agencies to a food collection challenge that resulted in over 13,000 items being collected.

According to a news release, this is the third year of the challenge, and all the items collected will benefit Ministry on the Margins and the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

The other agencies that participated include the Department of Labor, Department of Public Instruction, Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol, Indian Affairs Commission, Insurance Department, Office of the Attorney General, Office of the Governor, Office of the State Auditor, Officer of the Treasurer, Public Service Commission, Securities Department, State Historical Society, University System Office, and Vital Records.

The total food by each agency was divided by the number of people on the team to make it a fair competition and to determine the winner.

This year’s winner was the Office of the Governor.

“Even a single can of food helps, we are overjoyed at the amount of food collected in this drive,” said Pat Jergenson, the director at Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry. “Because of such generosity, we’ll be able to provide for those in need this holiday season.”