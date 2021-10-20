State audit finds Capitol key card access not properly monitored

North Dakota’s state auditor announced that the state Highway Patrol isn’t properly monitoring key card access to the state Capitol building.

During a two-year period ending June 30, 2020, the report found that 13 terminated employees still had card access to the building, which allows someone to bypass security.

It also found that 28 contractors who worked the Capitol but whose contract was up, still had active cards.

In the report, Highway Patrol said it agreed with the auditor’s findings, and said it will “clarify communications to agencies ensuring they notify security to deactivate ID cards access.”

The audit also found that while the cards should expire after one year, several contractors were given up to 78 years of access.