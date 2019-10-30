State auditor retracts audit critical of city of Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota auditor is retracting an audit critical of the city of Williston after officials provided more information to the state.

Auditor Josh Gallion issued the audit report Monday but retracted it late Tuesday.

Gallion says the audit “highlighted several areas of concern,” including a violation of the state’s open meetings law and $92 million in airport contracts that were not disclosed in financial statements.

Gallion says the city auditor signed off on the report last week. But Gallion says the city has now provided more information for review.

Gallion says auditors are reviewing the new information and will issue a revised audit later.

