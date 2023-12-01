NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week, the state Industrial Commission granted $100,000 for the early stages of another carbon capture project slated for southwest North Dakota.

Members of the commission include Governor Doug Burgum, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Gohering, and Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The three awarded the funds to the Prairie Horizon Carbon Management Hub. The Hub would serve hydrogen and renewable diesel facilities.

Prairie Horizon Hydrogen is one part of the Heartland Hydrogen Hub which has been allocated $925 million by the federal Energy Department for clean hydrogen projects.

This piece of funding will go toward a two-year evaluation of the area’s infrastructure and geology.

This part of Prairie Horizon’s project has already received $2.5 million from the Energy Department, and according to a review summary, Prairie Horizon will contribute up to $625,000.

You can view the review here.