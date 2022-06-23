Correction: An earlier version of this story listed Brian Kroshus as a city tax commissioner. Kroshus is the state tax commissioner. The story has been updated to reflect this.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The deadline for applying for North Dakota’s gas tax refund is quickly approaching for agricultural and industrial users in our state.

The gas tax refund program is available for gas purchases made in 2021. The state tax commissioner says June 30 is the last day for consumers to apply for a refund.

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon. Industrial consumers can request a refund of 22 and a half cents per gallon.

“The gas tax itself is designed to help with road improvement both construction and repairs, off-road vehicle use or construction use, or agricultural use, since they’re not using the highways for that purpose, they’re eligible for the refund. The legislative intent was that it would help with roadways they are not causing wear and tear on those roadways,” said State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

He says in 2020 the state issued $158,000 in refunds.