BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state Republican Party says it will not consider a move by a group to change the endorsement process at the party’s convention this weekend.

In a letter sent to delegates Thursday, state GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer said the attempt by the “ad hoc” group to change existing endorsement rules “will be ruled out of order and will not be considered.”

It’s the latest rift between the state GOP and a far-right faction attempting to control the party apparatus and replace Republicans they see as too moderate. That includes U.S. Sen. John Hoeven who is seeking a GOP endorsement for a third term Saturday.