(KXNET) — North Dakota health leaders are spending a full week breaking down their upcoming budget with lawmakers.

Tuesday morning, health and human services supervisors laid out their mission after the Covid-19 pandemic declined. They’re now focusing on disease control.

Right now, the health department is requesting $55 million to build a new public health lab.

Unfortunately, health specialists say immunization rates are declining over the last year for mumps, measles, and rubella.

“I do think that in general, vaccine hesitancy and vaccine misinformation has frightened some people,” stated Dirk Eilke. “And so they want to have those conversations with people that they trust.”

Lawmakers are also considering House Bill 1165, which cleans up language and specifies the powers and responsibilities since both the health and human services departments merged in September.