Most ND historic sites to open May 23

Nearly all of North Dakota’s historic sites and buildings will be opening to the public starting Saturday, May 23.

That’s according to the State Historical Society of North Dakota, which manages 57 historic sites and museums.

However, the State Museum in Bismarck and the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site near Cooperstown will not be among the places opening for now.

For the places that will be open Saturday, sites will operate at reduced capacity to allow for proper social distancing. Touchable exhibit components will remain closed and site tours may be limited for visitor and staff safety.

The Historical Society also reminds visitors to follow the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting state historic sites.

“With newly modified health guidelines and restrictions, our state historic sites are prepared to offer engaging experiences to those who wish to travel within our beautiful state,” said Historical Society Director Claudia Berg.

Here’s the list of what’s opening this weekend:

Camp Hancock , Bismarck: Grounds are open daily, but buildings are closed.

, Bismarck: Grounds are open daily, but buildings are closed. Chateau de Mores , Medora: Daily, 8:45 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. MT. Closed noon-1 p.m. for cleaning.

, Medora: Daily, 8:45 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. MT. Closed noon-1 p.m. for cleaning. Former Governors’ Mansion , Bismarck: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

, Bismarck: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Fort Abercrombie , near Fargo: Daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

, near Fargo: Daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fort Buford and Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center , near Williston: Daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

and daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fort Totten , near Devils Lake: Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

, near Devils Lake: Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pembina State Museum : Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse , Jamestown: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

, Jamestown: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Welk Homestead, near Strasburg: Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Unstaffed state historic sites including Double Ditch Indian Village, Huff Indian Village, Menoken Indian Village, Fort Clark, Fort Rice, and Whitestone Hill offer free outdoor opportunities to explore trails and historic landmarks. Double Ditch Indian Village also includes a canoe/kayak launch area.

The Minuteman missile site near Cooperstown will open June 15, 10:00 a.m .- 6:00 p.m daily.

There’s no word yet on when the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will reopen to the public.

For a full list of state historic site summer updates, visit history.nd.gov/historicsites.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department says the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan will both open Thursday, May 21.

Image: From the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center website

Visitors are asked to keep a six-foot distance from other visitors during their visit.

Additionally, state parks will be opening comfort stations, concessions buildings, and administration office by May 22. Customers should be prepared for limited services to these facilities as well as capacity limitations.

The department is encouraging visitors to continue to purchase daily and annual permits online before visiting to limit face to face interactions.