BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Those who do not have their own driver’s licenses will soon be able to receive Photo Identification cards that can be used for voting purposes.

These licenses have been created as the result of a partnership between the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, the Standing Rock Sioux, the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (HSA Nation), and Spirit Lake Nation.

These photo ID cards are to be issued free to any North Dakota resident 18 years or older who does not already possess a driver’s license or tribal identification card.

The dates and times for the Photo ID events are as follows:

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa: October 11 from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — Derrick Dixon Event Center, 1210 William Hardesty St. Belcourt

October 11 from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — Derrick Dixon Event Center, 1210 William Hardesty St. Belcourt Standing Rock Sioux: October 12 from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — Sioux County Courthouse, 303 2nd Avenue, Fort Yates

October 12 from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — Sioux County Courthouse, 303 2nd Avenue, Fort Yates MHA Nation: October 17 from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — Northern Lights Wellness Center, 710 East Avenue, New Town

October 17 from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — Northern Lights Wellness Center, 710 East Avenue, New Town Spirit Lake Nation: October 19 from 10:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. — The Blue Building, 816 3rd Avenue North, Fort Totten

In order to receive a Non-Driver Photo ID Card, all residents must provide a certified birth certificate and court-issued name change if it applies (certified marriage certificates, divorce decrees, or adoption orders), their Social Security card, and proof of a North Dakota resident physical address.

At the tribal locations, NDDOT staff will obtain the photos and documents required to make the identification cards. This paperwork will be processed overnight following the sessions, and Photo IDs are expected to be mailed to residents within five days of the event.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections,” said NDDOT driver’s license division director Brad Schaffer in a press release.

For further questions about the photo ID events, call the Department of Transportation at 1-855-633-6835. More information about state voting requirements can be found at vote.nd.gov.