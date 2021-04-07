State House funds rail, kills funds aimed at Hoeven’s bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Republican-controlled North Dakota House has agreed to fund a rail spur to help a troubled shipping center in Minot.

But lawmakers balked at giving more than $8 million in taxpayer money to bail out a trio of banks — including one owned by Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

Five Minot-area lawmakers sponsored the legislation for the intermodal shipping facility that sought to funnel funds to a trio of banks that acquired the facility in the senator’s hometown through foreclosure.

The House instead agreed to provide a loan of up to $2.5 million for track improvements for the facility.