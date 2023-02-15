(KXNET) — After a recent ballot measure had to be decided by the state supreme court, North Dakota lawmakers say they want to get tougher on potential cases of fraud.

This week, the state house passed House Bill 1230, which says a person or political group that willfully turns in a petition with more than 30 percent invalid signatures could be punished.

That person or group could be charged with a Class A Misdemeanor, a potential $30,000 fine, and a five-year ban from applying with the Secretary Of State.

This comes after a recent term limits petition went to court last year, where former secretary of state Al Jaeger threw out thousands of signatures for suspected fraud.

“We’ve had a number of state people come in here and pay whatever it takes to play, dirty or not,” stated Representative Mike Nathe. “Then we end up getting these things on the ballot, and some of these initiated measures get voted on into the constitution. We need to have a high bar to be met, and people need to follow the law. meeting it. If you don’t follow the law, you need to be held responsible.”

Rep. Nathe’s bill also states that a person gathering petition signatures could also be fined two dollars apiece for every bogus signature found by the secretary of state.

The bill will be headed to the Senate floor in future sessions.