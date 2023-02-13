(KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers are taking a closer look at how the state’s retirement dollars are being invested.

On Monday morning, leaders from the North Dakota retirement and investment office gave a progress report on the Legacy Fund.

Currently, investment leaders say the Legacy Fund has around $8.5 billion, with another $1.3 billion which was transferred back to the state’s general fund.

During the 2021 session, state leaders voted to do away with investing in ESGs, or environmental, social, or governance factors, which include companies boycotting fossil fuels.

“There’s no need for us to get pressured regarding this ESG issue,” stated State Investment and Retirement Chief Investment Officer, Scott Anderson, “because we already have a senate bill 2291 that governs not investing in social impact purposes.”And secondarily, we wouldn’t have anyways. In our professional ethic, we’re all about the beneficiary.”

Right now, around 80,000 people have accounts in North Dakota’s state retirement fund.