The State Investment Board is still grappling with getting taxpayers’ money out of Russian investments, and it was a main topic at Friday’s monthly meeting.

On March 3, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford convened a special meeting to begin divesting state funds from Russian investments. The SIB is relying on the out-of-state money managers to do the work.

The SIB has lost millions of dollars in its Russian investments but did not report the exact dollar amounts in its meeting on Friday.

And not one member of the SIB asked the staff what the actual losses have been.

Since trading in Russian equities has been halted, the SIB has not been able to completely divest from its Russia exposure. This financial exposure refers to the risk inherent in an investment, indicating the amount of money an investor stands to lose.

According to the SIB, there are $2.7 million left in Russia exposure, which is down from the initial $16 million in the Legacy Fund and other SIB managed funds the board had before Russia invaded Ukraine.

In a briefing on the Russian Entity Exposure Update, North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office CFA Scott Anderson spelled out the situation.

“What we’re seeing right now is very little Russia exposure left in our portfolio, so we’ve got about $2.7 million exposure left in our portfolio. But, what I would like you to know is that we started the conversation, I think we had somewhere around $16 million of Russia exposure, which was less than .1% of our portfolio, and less than most major plans have had as Russia exposure. And, then when we reported to you on March 3rd we had about $10 million of Russia exposure in our portfolio. Between that time that we had the $16 million and now, we sold some of our Russia exposure, and I estimate that we sold about $2 million of that Russia exposure, so we got very fortunate that some of our bond holdings were sold at face value,” said Anderson.

“Some were not sold at face value, but I believe $1.3 million were sold at face value, and we sold somewhere about $2 million of Russia exposure. The other difference is on this page, which you see, are changes in the value of the securities. So, the securities actually exist, and the reason they’re not sold yet, even though we’ve given our managers instructions to sell, is because they can’t sell. Even in Russia where they have now allowed Russia investors to buy and sell in Russia, Russian investors don’t allow external investors to buy and sell in Russia. That said, none of our holdings are in Russia. Our holdings are in ADRs and GDRs, which are U.S. dollar-denominated or pound-denominated on other exchanges, and those too cannot be sold. So, right now there is no ability to sell these equity securities in the markets so they’re very illiquid, so what the managers need to do is estimate their fair value is based on the illiquidity that exists in the market, and what we see is what we have left is $2.7 million.”

Another issue the SIB faces is that the remaining Russian investments are almost entirely in co-mingled accounts, which means that if the SIB were to exit those accounts, they would lose even more money.

KX News spoke to Sen. Kevin Cramer, who has been a longtime opponent of having taxpayers’ contributions invested in foreign adversaries.

“When you think about the many American countries and individuals invested heavily in Russia, today they’re regretting that. But, it wasn’t like you couldn’t see it coming either. So, yeah to answer your question specifically about state funds, and whatnot, I think we ought to be divesting from our enemies and investing with our allies,” said Cramer.

However, Friday’s meeting did not deal with the state’s investments in Chinese companies in light of China providing Russia with economic and financial support during its war on Ukraine.

Cramer will join us for Friday’s KX Conversation to discuss the importance of the United States leading through strength and continuing to support Ukraine.