(KXNET) — People in North Dakota who are diabetic may soon save some money when purchasing their insulin.

On Monday morning, House lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2140, which caps out-of-pocket costs for people on the PERS health plan at $25.

The bill caps the price of a 30-day supply of insulin for state employees, and the plan also includes co-payments for diabetic supplies, such as blood glucose meters, insulin pen needles, and syringes.

Advocates had tried to get a bill passed capping prices on more prescriptions earlier this session, but that bill failed in the Senate.

“You need to really put some downward pressure, recognizing those companies certainly need to continue to do research and development,” explained AARP North Dakota’s State Director, Josh Askvig. “But when you look at the data and evidence, older North Dakotans shouldn’t pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.”

The bill also directs the PERS Board to study the impacts of this new practice and bring forward a bill in 2025 to apply that cap to everyone. Senate Bill 2140 now heads to the Governor for final approval.