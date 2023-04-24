(KXNET) — On Monday, April 24, state lawmakers approved the $107 million budget for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department — including $27 million in federal funds.

Over the next two years, the department plans to hire another Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) biologist, as well as spend $850,000 on an ANS lab.

The budget also would allow Game and Fish to hire an investigative warden to look into more cases of hunting and fishing violations.

“These ANS species, namely the zebra mussel, is really getting to be an issue,” explained Representative Keith Kempenich, “and so that biologist was that — and we provided for the second year another biologist. They felt that they needed to keep moving this program forward.”

The budget also allows the Game and Fish Department to sign agreements with farmers and landowners for deer damage for up to 15 years.