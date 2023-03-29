(KXNET) — A new bill passed on Wednesday looks to change how sex education is taught in school.

House Bill 1265 adds more language to human sexuality classes, which includes a presentation on human biology and pregnancy.

The bill will now require schools to show students at least a three-minute high-definition ultrasound video, showing the development of the brain, heart, and other organs during fetal development.

“Those who have children recently get 3 or 4D ultrasounds,” explained Senator Janne Myrdal. “It’s an amazing view into the womb, and into the life and the development of the origin of the human being and to not mandate that to our schools, if you will, I don’t even see the reason why not.”

It’s now under the superintendent of public instruction to ensure that schools are teaching the material.