(KXNET) — This week, Minnesota’s governor signed a law allowing illegal immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

But North Dakota’s policy remains, ‘no driver’s licenses without proof of citizenship.’

Right now, North Dakota’s Department of Transportation requires paperwork before issuing a person a non-driver ID.

House Bill 1318 would require a person who becomes naturalized to notify the state within 45 days to be considered for a driver’s license.

Once the person becomes a citizen, the DOT would notify the Secretary of State’s office that the person is eligible to vote.

“Unless you bring in your birth certificate, or your papers from immigration to show you’re here legally, so that’s how we can make sure nobody can just transfer a license from a place like Minnesota,” NDDOT driver license director Brad Schaffer said. “Because we’re aware people there are people who are probably going to try this.”

The senate is also considering House Bill 1493, which bars people from getting a driver’s license if they’re subject to being deported or in the country illegally.