(KXNET) — It appears North Dakota voters won’t be deciding on legal sports betting anytime soon. House Concurrent Resolution 3002 was a bust on the Senate floor on Monday afternoon.

The proposal was seeking to allow the state to regulate and license gambling on professional sports and would’ve been on next year’s ballot.

However, the majority of lawmakers Monday didn’t support the idea — saying gambling already takes billions of dollars of people’s money and that this could open the door to betting on youth and high school games.

“When I look at gambling in North Dakota,” stated Senator David Rust, “since the e-tabs have come in, the amount of money that North Dakotans spend on gambling, to me is absolutely astounding.”

“You can currently bet on collegiate athletics,” said Senator Scoot Meyer. “You can bet on our Division I athletes right now, and a ‘no’ vote won’t change that.”

The vote on Monday failed 16-30.