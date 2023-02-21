(KXNET) — On Tuesday morning, state lawmakers unanimously voted to ban anyone listed as an enemy from buying land in North Dakota.

House Bill 1503 approved a two-year study to consider banning people or groups listed as foreign adversaries from buying real property or commercial assets in North Dakota.

The bill will look into potential threats or influence on the state from people owned by a foreign adversary.

If someone is found to be in violation, the law would require them to wrap up their business and leave the state.

“There’s an annual review process, so we will continue to have oversight on these foreign adversaries,” said Representative Jay Fisher.

This week, House lawmakers are also voting on House Bill 1356 which would prevent foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the state.