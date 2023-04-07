(KXNET) — On Friday, state lawmakers said ‘no’ to a plan for student loan forgiveness for teachers in North Dakota.

Senate Bill 2033 was seeking to give up to $15,000 over four years for teachers to help pay down student loans if they work in school districts with a critical need.

House lawmakers voted it down on Friday because they say the same program is being included in what’s known as a career builders bill that’s now being worked on by the appropriations committee.

Friday, the House did pass Senate Bill 2032, which gives $3 million to help paraprofessionals become teachers.

“Sometimes, they may be on weekends, they often would have a cohort of people working together. So, it’s a new system of doing this so that they can remain in the classroom while still seeking their education degree,” Rep. LaurieBeth Hager said.

The money for the paraprofessionals’ program would be given as grants to colleges in the state.