NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers bit on one bill this week, ‘hook, line and sinker’, that could make it easier for anglers who want to have fishing tournaments.

House Bill 1538 replaces the 10% conservation fee charged by Game and Fish with a $75 application fee for people wanting to host a fishing contest.

Supporters who testified this winter say that fee was too costly and made it more difficult for many high schools trying to form their own fishing teams. The bill also increases the price of non-resident fishing licenses by $5.

“So, Madam President, for the cost of a box of worms, to the out-of-state fishermen, we can now generate over a million dollars potentially for local infrastructure projects at our access points,” Sen. Dale Patten from Watford City said.

Certain groups would be exempt from paying the conservation fee, including nonprofits, veterans, schools, and other charities.

Senator Patten says local groups could negotiate conservation fees for future tournaments, so long as they report it to the game and fish department.