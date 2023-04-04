(KXNET) — This week, state lawmakers overwhelmingly said ‘yes’ to a plan to support people living in mobile homes.

Known as the ‘Mobile Home Bill of Rights’, Senate Bill 2243 requires that the owners of mobile home parks give information to the state if they plan to sell or transfer the property.

Mobile home parks are licensed by the state health department, and the owner must provide the state and people living in the park with the name, address, and phone number of the owner or manager. If they don’t, parks could be slapped with a $5,000 fine.

Tenants are also able to sue the park owner in small claims court or be given a written copy of their lease within ten days.

“A lot of tenants have been living on a month-to-month lease for something they signed years ago,” said Representative Ben Koppelman. “They may not even have a copy of it, so they don’t know whether or not they’re being treated under that lease.”

“This issue was the one in IBL that had the most subcommittee hearings,” explained Representative Scott Louser, “and we thought we had it fixed. And two years later, we’re getting media reports, we’re getting complaints from residents.”

The bill passed unanimously in the House this week and now heads back to the Senate for approval.