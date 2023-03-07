(KXNET) — A Netflix documentary was the inspiration for a new bill proposed at the legislature this winter, which involves the doctors who are trusted to help women get pregnant.

Representative Bernie Satrom introduced House Bill 1140, which says that a healthcare provider may not intentionally implant donor sperm into a woman without her consent.

Satrom pointed to the documentary ‘Our Father’, which tells the life of Dr. Donald Cline — a gynecologist in Indiana who used his own sperm to impregnate patients without their knowledge and fathered nearly 100 biological children. Those cases happened in the 1970s and 80s, but at the time, it wasn’t illegal.

The bill proposed by Satrom would charge someone who performs this horrific action with a Class C felony.

“I would suggest that just because it hasn’t been done doesn’t mean it should be allowed,” explained Representative Satrom, “and if it does, I think there should be serious repercussions.”

The bill has already passed unanimously in the House.