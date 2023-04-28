NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — They saved it for the final week, but state lawmakers finally agreed on a prison budget.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation budget totals over $445 million, it allows the state to hire 22 more workers across the state including parole and probation.

One of the more controversial moves would mean closing the women’s prison in New England and spending over $160 million to build a new women’s jail along the Heart River in Mandan.

“In getting the project built in today’s dollars would save us money in the long run as costs do continue to go up every year, and the cost to finance this thing through a bonding thing would mitigate that effect,” Sen. Jim Roers from Fargo said.

“I would just like to see the final tab on this bill, after this building gets built. And the senator is smiling and I would like to compare this price tag with that final note,” Sen. Tim Mathern from Fargo said.

The budget also includes $4 million for Roughrider Industries and $8 million for community behavioral health treatment.