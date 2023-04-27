NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Thursday, state lawmakers approved a plan to move hundreds of millions of dollars from the state’s legacy fund.

House Bill 1379 calls for the state treasurer to transfer nearly $500 million from the Legacy Fund on July 1. This bill moves over $100 million to the Legacy Sinking & Interest Fund, $225 million to the general fund for tax relief, and $100 million to the Highway Distribution Fund.

Some lawmakers argue the bill doesn’t explain clearly how the money will be spent.

“And so, I feel very comfortable using Legacy Fund earning to give our taxpayers tax relief,” Sen. Majority Leader David Hogue from Minot said.

“I don’t think it’s particularly clear to our citizens where this money is going to. The tax relief is one thing, but that seems like it just gets lumped in with the general fund, but there seems to be some trading there,” Bismarck Sen. Sean Cleary said.

Current law allows state lawmakers to spend up to 7% of the five-year average of legacy fund earnings every two years.