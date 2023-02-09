(KXNET) — A concurrent resolution was proposed at our state’s capitol in relation to the National Park Service and their livestock management plan.

SCR 4014 would urge the Secretary of the Interior and the Director of the National Park Service to modify their proposed livestock management plan and to allow both the longhorn steers and the wild horses to remain in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The resolution notes that both longhorns and horses are not native to North Dakota, but both animals reflect the era of Theodore Roosevelt and have been an essential part of the recent history of the National Park.

“We thought it was important that North Dakota has a say in the national parks comment and that’s what the resolution does. It addresses the preference of the state of North Dakota as a body, to have retention of the wild horse herd, as well as the longhorn herds in the park. We should remember that this is just not a local advocacy. There are significant national and international advocates for these retentions as well. When I introduced the bill this morning the committee chairman told me that this is the largest input he’s ever had on any bill this session with over 340 advocates, submitting testimonies, as well as those in the room that were there to submit testimony, and only one in opposition,” said District 1, Williston Representative, Brad Bekkedahl.

The next comment period will come after the environmental assessment of the park is complete.

KX News will keep you updated when that happens.