(KXNET) — A proposed idea regarding the sex of a baby at birth is drawing criticism.

House Bill 1139 would require the sex of the baby to be listed on the birth certificate. The baby must be listed as male or female, and under the proposed bill, a person cannot write ‘not yet determined’ unless the sex can’t be determined by organs or chromosomes.

“We realize that every person has defining biological characteristics that identify them as male or female,” said North Dakota Family Alliance’s, Jacob Thomsen, “and we want to ensure that there is an official foundational document indicating this.”

“I think it is unfair to the people,” argued attorney, Christy Sanborn. “we hope that this bill will not have an impact on their rights based on gender down the road.”

House lawmakers already passed House Bill 1297, which says a person cannot change the sex on his/her birth certificate if that person changes genders later in life.