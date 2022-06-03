BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State animal health officials have extended a ban on poultry events indefinitely as a bird flu outbreak continues.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the State Board of Animal Health canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in March at the North Dakota Turkey Federation’s request to help slow the disease.

The board on Thursday decided to continue the ban until further notice.

Private sales, catalog sales and retail sales are still permitted.

The board will review risk factors at its Sept. 7 meeting.