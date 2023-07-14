NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, the North Dakota supreme court is considering if it’s appropriate for state lawmakers to serve on the state PERS board while also serving as elected officials.

During this year’s session, state lawmakers made drastic changes to the plan, by closing the defined benefit plan in favor of switching to a plan similar to a 401K.

They also voted to expand the PERS board from nine to 11 people, which includes four state legislators and three people appointed by Governor Burgum.

State lawmakers also voted to close the PERS main plan by January of next year 2024. That’s something state senator Dick Dever says is unrealistic.

“And that was a point of lengthy discussion in the PERS board meeting the other day,” Sen. Dever said. “It was decided to stick with 2025. They need to have the time to do it.”

For this story, KX News also spoke with PERS director Scott Miller over the phone.

He tells us right now, there are over 56,000 people who use the defined benefit plan. That includes active, deferred, and retired workers.

He and State Senator Dick Dever say closing the PERS main will cost around $400 million.