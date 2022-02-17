There’s trouble in the Captial City with a capital C and that rhymes with P and that stands for Pool.

More than 900 pool players are coming to North Dakota to play in the State Pool Tournament.

It will be held at the Ramkota with nearly 70 tables set up for players to participate.

This is the first tournament held since the pandemic began but officials say they’re excited to have it back.

“We’re down a little from our 2020 tournament but a lot of things have happened over the last 18 months so we’re real happy with the turnout,” said Nathan LaFluer, the North Dakota Tournament Association president.

Thursday and Friday morning the Scotch Doubles Tournament is taking place and Friday afternoon the five-player competition will begin and run through Sunday afternoon.

The event is open to the public.