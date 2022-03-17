BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Erin Oban has been named North Dakota’s director for the federal Agriculture Department’s Rural Development agency.

The appointment was announced Thursday by the Biden administration.

The Rural Development agency manages programs aimed at helping rural communities. Oban, of Bismarck, was first elected to the Senate in 2014.

She announced in November she won’t be seeking a third term in the Legislature, citing the divisive nature of current politics.

The 39-year-old Oban is a former junior high math teacher.