State Sen. Erin Oban not seeking reelection in 2022

Citing a toxic political environment, another North Dakota state senator has announced she won’t seek reelection next year.

Bismarck Senator Erin Oban said in a social media post this morning, in part:

“It’s obvious that extreme rhetoric and divisiveness of the national scene have seeped into our state,” and that she won’t seek a 2022 bid when her term ends.

The District 35 Democrat’s decision comes after another Bismarck Senator, Nicole Poolman, announced last week she would also not run again after finishing her term.

Oban says she’s proud of her time in office and feels privileged to serve, but says many of the issues lawmakers debate are “distractions,” to real issues in North Dakota.

“I know how easy it is to get wrapped up in — they really are culture wars. They are all intended to divide us, and I’m sad when we fall for that stuff because it’s not serious policy. They’re not serious issues, and I hope that we can get back to the work that’s important,” Oban said.

Oban served as the assistant minority leader last session, and has been in the Senate since 2015.