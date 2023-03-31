(KXNET) — On Friday afternoon, senate lawmakers approved a bill saying people in North Dakota must be allowed to vote in person.

House Bill 1167 says the governor can’t use an executive order to physical polling places during an emergency.

During the covid pandemic, Governor Burgum signed executive order 2020-19, which encouraged several school districts to suspend in-person voting and instruct neighbors to vote by mail only for the June primary.

“We still have a generation or two of citizens who still prefer to physically place their ballot into a ballot box on Election Day. They take great pleasure and pride in casting their ballot in person and enjoy the satisfaction in seeing their ballot drop into the box,” Sen. Jeff Barta said.

The bill passed 39-5 on Friday and will soon head to Governor Burgum’s desk.