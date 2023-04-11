(KXNET)– A lengthy debate returned to the Senate floor on Tuesday morning as state lawmakers considered House Bill 1532 — a plan that would give $10 million to help pay for students to attend private schools.

House Bill 1532 passed by just 14 votes in the House in February and was amended at least four times. The hearing for the bills also included in-person testimony from more than 100 people — and public school spokespeople say, this is just the beginning.

“We have 115,000 public school kids in this state,” said Senator Randy Burckhard, “And we have approximately 7,500 private school students.”

“We’ve come a long way since we Lutheran boys were told not to date those Catholic girls,” Sen. Dick Dever stated.

The bill creates a reimbursement program, covering up to 30 percent of a student’s tuition. Kids would qualify if their parents make less than 500% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that’s $150,000.

“Parents want to decide what’s best for their children,” says Senator Judy Estenson, “and this bill will allow that to happen.”

Opponents of the bill say many private schools are simply too far away, and not all kids are welcome.

“You have to keep in mind, this is the fourth session in a row,” said ND United President Nick Archuleta. “We’ve had seven voucher bills just like this in the previous sessions.”

“I’m a ‘no’ vote on this,” notes Senator Judy Lee. “To vote in favor of it because my school is not doing a good job would be absolutely lying to all of you.”

Senator Dean Rummel’s concerns pertaining to the treatment of “Those with special needs, hearing impaired, blind, the English language learners, and those with behavioral and mental health issues. The private schools were not accepting many of those children, and often expelled students they couldn’t handle.”

“I’m willing to bet a bottle of pop that the private schools will be asking for more,” Sen. Mark Weber said.

Amendments to House Bill 1532 include watching for potential cases of fraud. The superintendent of public instruction would look for that — and send any found to the attorney general’s office to prosecute.

“This bill is not ready,” said Senator Tim Mathern, “and we need to get back to meeting the basic needs of our people with the money we do have.”

“In the public schools,” explained Archuleta, “a locally elected school board makes decisions about where the money’s being spent. And they have to account for every single dime of public money. And they do. That oversight was lacking in the original version of this bill. It’s nice to know the auditor has a say in this right now.”

With an eight-vote margin, House Bill 1532 passed in the Senate — but opponents of the bill say it won’t be the last voters hear about it in upcoming sessions.

“Next session,” Archuleta questioned, “how much more will the state have to put forward? And following that, how much more will they have to put forward? I think they’ve really opened a can of worms here they’re really not going to be happy with down the road.”

The bill will now head to a conference committee, and then back to the House side to vote on the changes before it can head to the governor’s desk.